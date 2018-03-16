The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 4:30 p.m. the day before publication. To list your event, email Christine S. Carroll at christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com, call her at 910-817-2673 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

Today

PRE-SPRING CONCERT, 4 p.m., Bass Temple United Church of God, 157 Louis Breeden Blvd., Hamlet. Soloists, musicians, praise dancers.

Monday

FREE COMPUTER ACCESS, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday,through March 29., Falling Creek Park gymnasium, 417 Hood St., Rockingham; 4:30- 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, through March 29, Dobbins Heights Community Center, 222 Earle Franklin Drive, Hamlet. For information, call Teraefean Goodwin, Resident Opportunities and Self-Sufficiency coordinator, Richmond County Housing Authority,910-997-3316, Ext. 3.

MINERAL SPRINGS IMPROVEMENT COUNCIL, 7 p.m., service center, Railroad Street, Ellerbe.

Tuesday

HUMAN TRAFFICKING CONFERENCE, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., University Center Annex, UNC Pembroke. Admission: free. Conference will focus on how technology has eased the growth of trafficking. Keynote speaker, Bill Woolf Jr., former director of the Northern Virginia Human Trafficking Task Force and Gang Investigation Unit. For information, contact Judy Paparozzi at judith.paparozzi@uncp.edu.

“MONEY MATTERS,” 11 a.m., NC Works, 115 W. Franklin Street, Rockingham. Free assistance with setting financial goals, tracking spending habits, preparing a personal spending plan, learning techniques to increase income.

Wednesday

FIRSTHEALTH HEALTHY KITCHEN, 1:30 p.m., G.L. Rush Building, 733 Armstead St., Rockingham. Explore food groups; learn the nutrition basics; prepare and taste simple, healthy recipes; discover how to plan, purchase, prepare and enjoy healthy foods. Small fee charged.

ROCKINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958, lunch, 11:30 a.m., Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Q, 718 U.S. 74 Bus., Rockingham..

Thursday

FETAL ALCOHOL SPECTRUM DISORDERS WORKSHOP, noon to 2 p.m., Anson County Cooperative Extension, 501 McLaurin St., Wadesboro. Speaker: Amy Hendricks, coordinator, N.C. Fetal Alcohol Prevention Program. Free lunch, materials. Contact Suzanne Maness at 910- 627-1769, 877-211-5995, connectionsfsp@gmail.com to register. Deadline to register, March 19.

HAMLET HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960, lunch, noon, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Q, 718 US-74 Bus., Rockingham.

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 7:30 p.m., Hamlet Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

ROCKINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1947, lunch, noon, Captain George’s seafood restaurant, 522 E. Broad Ave., Rockingham. For information, call 910-997-6440.

Friday

CHICKEN-AND-DUMPLINGS FUNDRAISER, Hamlet Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St., Hamlet, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

March 24

“MILLION-DOLLAR QUARTET” Broadway show, 7:30 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, 1042. W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet . Professional touring performance recreates the recording session that Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash shared in 1956. DeWitt season ticket holders may use their tickets for entry. Call 910-410-1691, or visit venue box office for more information.

March 26

FREE COMPUTER ACCESS, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday,through March 29., Falling Creek Park gymnasium, 417 Hood St., Rockingham; 4:30- 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, through March 29, Dobbins Heights Community Center, 222 Earle Franklin Drive, Hamlet. For information, call Teraefean Goodwin, Resident Opportunities and Self-Sufficiency coordinator, Richmond County Housing Authority,910-997-3316, Ext. 3.

RICHMOND COUNTY LEGISLATIVE RECEPTION, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Pattan’s Grille, downtown Rockingham. Visit business.richmondcountychamber.com/events/details/legislative-reception-5616 to register.

March 27

CARD PARTY FUNDRAISER, 2:30-5:30 p.m., cafeteria, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond. Play Bridge, rummy to raise money for nursing scholarships. Call 910-206-1356 to reserve a spot.

HAMLET HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959, lunch, noon, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n’ Bar-B-Q, 718 U.S. 74 Bus., Rockingham.

March 31

RICHMOND COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONVENTION, 9 a.m. to noon, Washington Street Elementary School, 566 E. Washington St. Extension, Rockingham. Speaker, state party Chairman Wayne Goodwin.

April 7

COUNTRY BREAKFAST, Spring Hill Wesleyan Church, Spring Hill Church Road (off U.S. 38), Hamlet, 7-10 a.m. Eat in or carry out for a fee.

April 9

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB, 7 p.m., East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road.

April 11

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, L.J. Bell Elementary School, 442 Hawthorne Ave., Rockingham. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

April 12

FOSTER PARENT SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30- 7 p.m., Department of Social Services, 125 Caroline St., Rockingham. Topic, gangs and opioid use. For information, call family advocate Suzanne Maness, 910-627-1729 or 877-211-5995, or email connectionsfsp@gmail.com.

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 6:15 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting.

April 13

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, Mineral Springs Elementary School, 1426 Green Lake Road, Ellerbe. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

April 14

RICHMOND COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOUNDATION ANNIVERSARY GALA, 6:30-10 p.m., Cole Auditorium, RCC campus, Hamlet. J.C. Lamm will be honored as the foundation’s distinguished citizen of the year. The Fantastic Shakers will perform. Semi-formal. Contact Sara Allen at 910-410-1808, sballen@richmondcc.edu.

April 18

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, Washington Street Elementary School, 566 E. Washington St. Extension, Rockingham. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

April 19

2018 BUSINESS EXPO, 5-7 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College. Tastings, demonstrations, giveaways sponsored by Richmond County Chamber of Commerce. For information, call 910-895-9058.

April 20

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, East Rockingham Elementary School, 154 Chalk Road, Rockingham. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

“TAKING TIME FOR ME” caregiver retreat, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rockfish Camp & Retreat Center, Parkton. Free day of painting, tai chi, nutritional advice for those caring for someone 60 or older, or a disabled person of any age. For respite care or to register, call Rachell Hodnett at 910-775-9779 or email rvh@lrcog.org, Deadline is April 6. Lunch will be provided. Sponsor, Area Agency on Aging, Lumber River Council of Governments.

April 21

GOSPEL SINGERS SOUGHT, 6 p.m., Oliver Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 232 Davis Haywood Road, Mount Gilead. Church choirs, gospel groups invited to participate. Sponsor, church men’s department.

April 25

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, Monroe Elementary School, 400 Monroe Ave., Hamlet. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

April 26

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, Fairview Heights Elementary School, 104 Hamilton St., Hamlet. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 7:30 p.m. meeting.

UNDERSTANDING AND MANAGING BEHAVIOR WITH AUTISM, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., fellowship hall, First United Methodist Church, 410 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Free. Sponsor, Connections, a project of the Sandhills Center. For information, contact Suzanne Maness at 910-627-1769, 877-211-5995 or connectionsfsp@gmail.com.

April 27

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, West Rockingham Elementary School, 271 U.S. 74 W., Rockingham. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

May 10

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 6:15 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting.

May 14

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB, 7 p.m., East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road.

May 24

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 7:30 p.m. meeting.

June 11

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB, 7 p.m., East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road.

June 14

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 6:15 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting.

June 28

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 307 Main St., Hamlet, 7:30 p.m. meeting.