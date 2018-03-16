Raiders rock choral competition

This week, the Richmond Senior High School’s spring chorus competed in Wingate’s Music Performance Adjudication. Though it is called a competition, it is more of an evaluation.

Our three choruses sang and were judged based off a performance of two songs. The vocal ensemble sang two songs, one traditional Latin/Catholic song entitled Agnus Dei and another song written about what it would be like to meet God in heaven. Vocal ensemble received a score of superior.

The score levels include superior, excellent, average, good and poor, from best to worst. An overall judging tape and sheet are included with a tally of points.

The Raider Diamonds (my group) also sang two songs. Our first selection was entitled “For the Beauty of the Earth.” Our second song is based off a poem written by Edgar Allen Poe and is entitled “Annabel Lee.” The song tells of the tragedy of Annabel’s death.

The Raider Diamonds also received a score of superior.

The last group, concert choir, received a score of excellent. Unfortunately, I was unable to see their performance.

I have been to both band and choir competitions and openly enjoy them. I love to hear and play music and to be apart of a group of people who work together every day to make a better sound.

Annie Blakeley is a sophomore at Richmond Senior High School, is a band and chorus student and a member of First United Methodist Church in Hamlet.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Blakely.jpg