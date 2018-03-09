The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 4:30 p.m. the day before publication. To list your event, email Christine S. Carroll at christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com, call her at 910-817-2673 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled. Due to a change in policy, the Daily Journal will no longer list prices in calendar listings, which appear on a space-available basis. To guarantee placement or to include prices, please contact the advertising department.

Monday

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB, 7 p.m., East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham.

FREE COMPUTER ACCESS, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday,through March 29., Falling Creek Park gymnasium, 417 Hood St., Rockingham; 4:30- 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, through March 29, Dobbins Heights Community Center, 222 Earle Franklin Drive, Hamlet. For information, call Teraefean Goodwin, Resident Opportunities and Self-Sufficiency coordinator, Richmond County Housing Authority,910-997-3316, Ext. 3.

Tuesday

“MONEY TALKS: SHOULD I LISTEN?”/checking accounts, 11 a.m., NC Works, 115 W. Franklin St., Rockingham. Free help for first-time account openers, young adults.

MONROE AVENUE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1967, lunch and meeting, 11 a.m., Holiday Restaurant, U.S. 1 South, Rockingham.

RICHMOND COUNTY NAACP, 7:30 p.m., Sidney Grove Church of Deliverance, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe.

PRE-K REGISTRATION for children who will be 4 on or before Aug. 31, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Richmond County Agricultural Services Center, 123 Caroline St., Rockingham. This office is in the same complex as the county health department. Parents/guardians must provide the child to be registered, the child’s birth certificate and immunization record, proof of income, a N.C. Health Assessment. For more information, call pre-K specialist Julie Brigman at 910-5822-7900, Ext. 2213, or Wendy Kelly Jordan, director of student services, at 910-582-5860, Ext. 1282.

Wednesday

“CINDERELLA,” Moscow Festival Ballet, 7:30 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, 1042. W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet. DeWitt season ticket holders may use their tickets for entry. Discounts available for dance studio clients. Call 910-410-1691 or visit venue box office for more information.

“MONEY MATTERS,” 5:30 p,m., Dobbins Heights Community Center, 222 Earle Franklin Drive, Hamlet. Free assistance with setting financial goals, tracking spending habits, preparing a personal spending plan, learning techniques to increase income.

Thursday

CAMP HAVEN/children’s grief camp, 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Richmond County Hospice, 1119 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham. Free. For children ages 5 to 12 who have experienced the loss of a parent, a friend or pet, or whose parents are divorcing or incarcerated. For information, contact Sandy Black at sdblack@rchospice.com or 910-997-4464.

“EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION STRATEGIES WITH ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE,” 9-11 a.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, Hamlet. Part of the Richmond County Dementia-Friendly Initiative. Sponsor: Alzheimer’s Association.

FARMING FUTURE WORKSHOP, 7-9 p.m., Richmond County Extension, 123 Caroline St., Rockingham. Advice on retirement planning, asset management, transferring property to non-family members. To register, visit gfsfarmtransitionplanningrichmond.evenbrite.com.

“MONEY MATTERS,” 1 p.m., G.L. Rush Building, 733 Armstead St., Rockingham. Free assistance with setting financial goals, tracking spending habits, preparing a personal spending plan, learning techniques to increase income.

March 17

PRE-SPRING CONCERT, 4 p.m., Bass Temple United Church of God, 157 Louis Breeden Blvd., Hamlet. Soloists, musicians, praise dancers.

March 19

FREE COMPUTER ACCESS, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday,through March 29., Falling Creek Park gymnasium, 417 Hood St., Rockingham; 4:30- 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, through March 29, Dobbins Heights Community Center, 222 Earle Franklin Drive, Hamlet. For information, call Teraefean Goodwin, Resident Opportunities and Self-Sufficiency coordinator, Richmond County Housing Authority,910-997-3316, Ext. 3.

MINERAL SPRINGS IMPROVEMENT COUNCIL, 7 p.m., service center, Railroad Street, Ellerbe.

March 20

FREE GUITAR LESSONS, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Temple of Grace Church, 1109 Hylan Ave., Hamlet. Call 910-417-7976, 910-817-9147 for information.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING CONFERENCE, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., University Center Annex, UNC Pembroke. Admission: free. Conference will focus on how technology has eased the growth of trafficking. Keynote speaker, Bill Woolf Jr., former director of the Northern Virginia Human Trafficking Task Force and Gang Investigation Unit. For information, contact Judy Paparozzi at judith.paparozzi@uncp.edu.

“MONEY MATTERS,” 11 a.m., NC Works, 115 W. Franklin Street, Rockingham. Free assistance with setting financial goals, tracking spending habits, preparing a personal spending plan, learning techniques to increase income.

March 21

FIRSTHEALTH HEALTHY KITCHEN, 1:30 p.m., G.L. Rush Building, 733 Armstead St., Rockingham. Explore food groups; learn the nutrition basics; prepare and taste simple, healthy recipes; discover how to plan, purchase, prepare and enjoy healthy foods. Cost $5.

ROCKINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958, lunch, 11:30 a.m., Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Q, 718 U.S. 74 Bus., Rockingham..

March 22

FREE GUITAR LESSONS, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Temple of Grace Church, 1109 Hylan Ave., Hamlet. Call 910-417-7976, 910-817-9147 for information.

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 7:30 p.m., Hamlet Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

March 24

“MILLION-DOLLAR QUARTET” Broadway show, 7:30 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, 1042. W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet . Professional touring performance recreates the recording session that Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash shared in 1956. DeWitt season ticket holders may use their tickets for entry. Call 910-410-1691 or visit venue box office for more information.

March 26

FREE COMPUTER ACCESS, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday,through March 29., Falling Creek Park gymnasium, 417 Hood St., Rockingham; 4:30- 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, through March 29, Dobbins Heights Community Center, 222 Earle Franklin Drive, Hamlet. For information, call Teraefean Goodwin, Resident Opportunities and Self-Sufficiency coordinator, Richmond County Housing Authority,910-997-3316, Ext. 3.

RICHMOND COUNTY LEGISLATIVE RECEPTION, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Pattan’s Grille, downtown Rockingham. Visit business.richmondcountychamber.com/events/details/legislative-reception-5616 to register.

March 27

CARD PARTY FUNDRAISER, 2:30-5:30 p.m., cafeteria, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond. Play Bridge, rummy to raise money for nursing scholarships. Call 910-206-1356 to reserve a spot.

March 31

RICHMOND COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONVENTION, 9 a.m. to noon, Washington Street Elementary School, 566 E. Washington St. Extension, Rockingham. Speaker, state party Chairman Wayne Goodwin.

April 11

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, L.J. Bell Elementary School, 442 Hawthorne Ave., Rockingham. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

April 12

FOSTER PARENT SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30- 7 p.m., Department of Social Services, 125 Caroline St., Rockingham. Topic, gangs and opioid use. For information, call family advocate Suzanne Maness, 910-627-1729 or 877-211-5995, or email connectionsfsp@gmail.com.

April 13

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, Mineral Springs Elementary School, 1426 Green Lake Road, Ellerbe. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

April 14

RICHMOND COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOUNDATION ANNIVERSARY GALA, 6:30-10 p.m., Cole Auditorium, RCC campus, Hamlet. J.C. Lamm will be honored as the foundation’s distinguished citizen of the year. The Fantastic Shakers will perform. Semiformal. Contact Sara Allen at 910-410-1808, sballen@richmondcc.edu.

April 18

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, Washington Street Elementary School, 566 E. Washington St. Extension, Rockingham. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

April 19

2018 BUSINESS EXPO, 5-7 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College. Tastings, demonstrations, giveaways sponsored by Richmond County Chamber of Commerce. For information, call 910-895-9058.

April 20

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, East Rockingham Elementary School, 154 Chalk Road, Rockingham. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

“TAKING TIME FOR ME” caregiver retreat, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rockfish Camp & Retreat Center, Parkton. Free day of painting, tai chi, nutritional advice for those caring for someone 60 or older, or a disabled person of any age. For respite care or to register, call Rachell Hodnett at 910-775-9779 or email rvh@lrcog.org, Deadline is April 6. Lunch will be provided. Sponsor, Area Agency on Aging, Lumber River Council of Governments.

April 21

GOSPEL SINGERS SOUGHT, 6 p.m., Oliver Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 232 Davis Haywood Road, Mount Gilead. Church choirs, gospel groups invited to participate. Sponsor, church men’s department.

April 25

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, Monroe Elementary School, 400 Monroe Ave., Hamlet. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

April 26

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, Fairview Heights Elementary School, 104 Hamilton St., Hamlet. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.

UNDERSTANDING AND MANAGING BEHAVIOR WITH AUTISM, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., fellowship hall, First United Methodist Church, 410 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Free. Sponsor, Connections, a project of the Sandhills Center. For information, contact Suzanne Maness at 910-627-1769, 877-211-5995 or connectionsfsp@gmail.com.

April 27

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION for children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31, West Rockingham Elementary School, 271 U.S. 74 W., Rockingham. Parent/guardian must provide the child to be registered, immunization records, N.C. Health Assessment, two proofs of residency.