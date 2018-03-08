Annual missionary service at Greater Diggs Chapel

The deadline for church briefs is noon Thursday for publication the following Friday. To have your event listed, email Christine S. Carroll at christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com, call her at 910-817-2673 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please be sure to include the name and address of your church, as well as the time, date and place of each event you wish published. Please be sure to include the full names of speakers.

Saturday

EAST ROCKINGHAM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 490 Mill Road, Rockingham. Pancake breakfast, 7-10 a.m., fellowship hall. Concurrent sweets, craft sale.

FLETCHERS CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 6 Dot Took Land, Hoffman, 6 p.m., Christalaires’ 34th choir anniversary celebration.

LIVINGSTON CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 18521 Hamlet Road, Hamlet, 3:30 p.m., installation of the Rev. Dr. Patricia C. Russell.

Sunday

BEAUTIFUL ZION FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 4041 Rockingham Road, Rockingham. March birthday program, 3 p.m., featuring Spring Hill Male Chorus, Fayetteville; Bro Tay Bloomfield, Cheraw, South Carolina; Lighthouse Worship Singers, Raeford; New Beginners singers, Red Spring; Community Baptist Choir, Laurinburg; Shiloah Inspiration Choir, Bennettsville, South Carolina. Refreshments will be served.

FLETCHERS CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 6 Dot Took Land, Hoffman, 2:30 p.m., Christalaires’ 34th choir anniversary celebration.

GREATER DIGGS CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 1258 Old Cheraw Highway, Rockingham. Annual missionary service, 1 p.m., a dramatization called “Walk a Mile in My Shoes,” featuring women of the Bible.

GREEN LAKE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 507 Green Lake Road, Rockingham. Men’s Day celebration, 3 p.m. Speaker, the Rev. John Jackson, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Hamlet.

KINGDOM INSTITUTE, 1971 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham. One Hundred Women in White, honoring International Women’s Day, 3:30 p.m. Theme for the event, “Seasons,” Isaiah 50:4. Speaker, Deborah Covington, pastor, Beaver Dam First Baptist Church, McColl, South Carolina.

NEW DIGGS CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 494 Mizpah Road, Rockingham, lay council/missionary program, 3 p.m. Speaker, the Rev. Bernice Bennett, Harris Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, Morvin.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet. Lenten study groups, 10 a.m. Sundays, examining the New Testament, what it means today; 11 a.m., service of Holy Communion. For information, call 910-582-0729.

SNEED GROVE A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 1402 Green Lake Road, Ellerbe. Annual Pack-a-Pew Program, 3 p.m. Speaker, Pastor Michael Patrick, Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Rockingham.

Tuesday

RICHMOND COUNTY NAACP, 7:30 p.m., Sidney Grove Church of Deliverance, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe.

Wednesday

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, 6 p.m., simple meal followed by Lenten worship. For information, call 910-582-0729.

Thursday

FREEDOM MINISTRIES NO. 1, Dobbins Heights, 7 p.m. Open Arms singers, Lumberton; Bishop and evangelist Thompson.

March 16

FREEDOM MINISTRIES NO. 1, Dobbins Heights, 7 p.m. Refreshing Living Waters singers, Rockingham; speaker Pastor Tracy Ratliff.

March 17

LEE THEE A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 428 Lee Thee Church Road. Rockingham. Men’s Choir anniversary celebration, 6:30 tonight, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

PRE-SPRING CONCERT, Bass Temple United Church of God, 157 Louis Breeden Blvd., Hamlet, 4 p.m. Soloists, musicians, praise dancers.

SANDY RIDGE BAPTIST CHURCH, 123 Sandy Ridge Church Road, Rockingham. 6 p.m. fellowship with preaching, singing.

SECOND BAPTIST CHURCH, Hamlet, 10 a.m. All children invited to learn baseball fundamentals at ballfields behind Fairview Heights Elementary School, 104 Hamilton St., Hamlet. To sign up, call Michael Carter, 910-894-3306, or the church office, 910-582-3696.

March 18

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 329 West Ave., Hamlet, 3 p.m. 105th Anniversary Sunday. Speaker, the Rev. Gladys Smith, Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church, Rockingham.

LEE THEE A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 428 Lee Thee Church Road. Rockingham. Men’s Choir anniversary celebration, 2:30 p.m.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, Pastor’s Aide Ministry observance, 3 p.m. Speaker, the Rev. Patricia Russell, Livingston Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Ghio.

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet. Ushers’ anniversary, 10:30 a.m. Guest preacher, the Rev. Bert Lattaker III, Raeford.

ST. MARY’S HOLINESS CHURCH, 178 Channie McManus Drive, Hamlet. Annual Men’s Day, 3 p.m. Speaker, Pastor Maurice Robinson.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, Lenten study groups, 10 a.m., examining the New Testament, what it means for today. For information, call 910-582-0729.

March 19

PEE DEE BIBLE CONFERENCE, Cobb Memorial Baptist Church, 108 Sixth St., Rockingham, 7 p.m. Speaker, Randal Helms.

March 20

PEE DEE BIBLE CONFERENCE, Faith Baptist Church, 276 Hatcher Road, Rockingham, 7 p.m. Speaker, the Rev. Stoney Benfield.

March 21

PEE DEE BIBLE CONFERENCE, Cordova Baptist Church, 226 Lebetter Road, Cordova, 7 p.m. Speaker, Pastor Mike Stone.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, 6 p.m., simple meal followed by Lenten worship. For information, call 582-0729.

March 22

PEE DEE BIBLE CONFERENCE, Fellowship Baptist Church, 136 Wallace Road, Ellerbe, 7 p.m. Speaker, Pastor Mike Stone.

March 23

PEE DEE BIBLE CONFERENCE, Freedom Baptist Church, 987 U.S. 1, Rockingham, 7 p.m. Speaker, Pastor Mike Stone.

March 24

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1, Rockingham, 9 a.m., Brotherhood men’s breakfast.

PROVIDENCE BAPTIST CHURCH, 1120 E. Washington St., Rockingham, 9 a.m., Missionary Department prayer breakfast, church fellowship hall. Free.

VICTORY DELIVERANCE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 169 Fifth St., Hamlet. Afternoon tea. Speaker, Sister Mary Dudley, Unionville Missionary Baptist Church, Laurinburg. Call church for more information.

March 25

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet. Lenten study groups, 10 a.m., examining the New Testament, what it means for today. For information, call 910-582-0729.

March 28

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, 6 p.m., simple meal followed by Lenten worship. For information, call 582-0729.

April 8

BEAUTIFUL ZION MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, Rockingham. Celebration of second pastoral anniversary, Brother Dennis Cassidy, Pastor Wanda Cassidy, 3 p.m., Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Zion Faith Center, 1923 Osborne Road, Hamlet.

April 21

OLIVER GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 232 Davis Haywood Road, Mount Gilead. Church choirs, gospel groups invited to participate in gospel sing, 6 p.m. Sponsor, church men’s department.

Ongoing

BAND NO. 2 OF THE CHURCH OF GOD offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7.

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday, it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30, Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

PRAYER DELIVERANCE MINISTRIES, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF CHRIST, U.S. 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

SIDNEY GROVE CHURCH OF DELIVERANCE, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursday and community prayer, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.