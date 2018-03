Jimmy Cooley, center, won second place in the 2018 finals of the N.C. American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Contest. With him are Carol Barker, left, Legion state commander, and Carlton Hawkins of Rockingham-East Rockingham Post 147. The finals were held Saturday at the Old Guilford Courthouse. Cooley represented, Legion Division IV, District 16 and Post 147. In first place was Elizabeth Hons, Wake Forest Post 187.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_amlegion_folo.jpg