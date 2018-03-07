Scouts learn about disabilities

Boy Scout Troop 64, of First Presbyterian Church in Rockingham, is studying the disabilities awareness merit badge and learning about what it means to have a disability along with the terminology used to describe what the proper disability etiquette is.

One of the requirements is to visit a facility or agency that works with these individuals with physical, mental, emotional or education disability diagnosis. Troop 64 chose to visit Pence Place, located on Airport Road in Rockingham. The Troop toured the facility and interacted with the children, discussing issues and needs that these children face at home.

Troop 64 donated to Pence Place through United Way of Richmond County. The donation will help purchase new playground equipment for the children.