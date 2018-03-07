Hutchinson places second in music festival

Contributed photo John Patrick Hutchinson Jr., right, stands with piano teacher John Tyson. Hutchinson recently placed second in his age division in the 2018 Young Musicians Festival in Southern Pines. Contributed photo John Patrick Hutchinson Jr., right, stands with piano teacher John Tyson. Hutchinson recently placed second in his age division in the 2018 Young Musicians Festival in Southern Pines.

John Patrick Hutchinson Jr., of Rockingham, recently competed in the 2018 Young Musicians Festival held at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities in Southern Pines. He placed second in his age division.

The competition is held for students in grades four through 12, and is open to musicians from Cumberland, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond and Scotland counties. The competition’s accredited judges came from the North Carolina School of the Arts and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Hutchinson performed the first movement of Sonata in C Major, K. 545, by W.A. Mozart and “The Entertainer” by S. Joplin. He received a score of “superior” for both performances.

Hutchinson studies piano under John Tyson, of Rockingham. He is the son of Sharon and John Hutchinson.

