Daily Journal file photo First Baptist Church of Rockingham Daily Journal file photo First Baptist Church of Rockingham

Tonight

MOUNT CALVARY ROCK OF AGES CHURCH, 464 County Home Road, Rockingham, gospel singing, 7 p.m. Tim and Linda Campbell, Stan and Linda Jacobs, Singing for Christ, Mount Calvary Rock of Ages Singers. Free; no love offering. Light refreshments. For information, call Pastor Donnie Nuttal, 910-206-4088.

Saturday

ELLERBE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2281 N. Main St., Ellerbe, 1-5 p.m., inaugural Brunswick stew sale. Drive in to pick up. $7 per quart. Sponsors, men’s and prayer groups.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1, Rockingham, 9 a.m., Men’s Brotherhood breakfast.

NEW DIGGS CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, Rainbow Tea, 4 p.m., Ashley Chapel Education Center, 377 Mizpah Road, Rockingham. Food, fun, fellowship. $10 contribution.

ST. MARY’S HOLINESS CHURCH, Rainbow Tea, 6 p.m., Pee Dee Baptist Association Building, Channie McManus Drive, Dobbins Heights. Speaker, Sister Betty Brewington, Philadelphia United Methodist Church.

Saturday, Sunday

PINEY GROVE CHURCH, Windblow Community, Ellerbe, 11 a.m., anniversary celebration for Elder Robert McArthur, pastor.

Sunday

GREEN CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, Green Chapel Church Road,Hamlet, 3:30 p.m., annual black history program. Speaker, Fire Chief Calvin White.

REFUGE HOLINESS TEMPLE, Charlotte Street, Hamlet., 3 p.m., Ladies in Red. Speaker, Pastor Mary Lindsey, St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, Derby.

PRAYER & FAITH TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 217 Thomas St., Hamlet, 4 p.m. special service. Speaker, Pastor Eddie Davis, Community of Grace Church, Bennettsville, South Carolina.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet. Lenten study groups, 10 a.m. Sundays, examining the New Testament, what it means for today. For more information, call 910-582-0729.

ST. PETER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 Bridges St., Hamlet, “100 Women in Red” celebration, 3:30 p.m. Speaker, the Rev. Vermel Taylor, Galilee United Methodist Church, Laurinburg. Women should wear red, contribute $5 to join march. For more information, call 910-997-3493.

Wednesday

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, 6 p.m. Simple meal, informal worship, conversation. For more information, call 910-582-0729.

March 2

JOY FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 864 N.C. 177 S., Hamlet, 7 p.m., gospel singing. Singing for Christ, Potty and Belinda Chambers, Donnie Gilliam, Jeanine Hanson. Free; no love offering. Light refreshments. For more information, call 910-895-7015.

TIMBER’S CROSSING FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 277 Loch Haven Road, Rockingham. Collard sandwich sale, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eat in or carry out. $6 for sandwich, fatback, dessert. Five or more orders will be delivered locally. Call 910-995-2249, 910-331-7532, 910-995-2559.

March 3

GREEN CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, Green Chapel Church Road, Hamlet, 5 p.m., Rainbow Tea. Entertainment, Christian comedian Moma Dot.

MACEDONIA MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 11 a.m. until, ushers’ sale of hot dogs, pizza; games, kite contest for children, at Beaver Dam Community Center No. 1, 3948 U.S. 1, Hoffman.

SPRING HILL WESLEYAN CHURCH, Spring Hill Church Road, off N.C. 38, Hamlet, 7-10 a.m. Country breakfast. $6 for all you can eat. Eat in or carry out.

TIMBER’S CROSSING FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 277 Loch Haven Road, Rockingham. Collard sandwich sale, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eat in or carry out. $6 for sandwich, fatback, dessert. Five or more orders will be delivered locally. Call 910-995-2249, 910-331-7532, 910-995-2559.

March 4

CHAPPELL GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH, 111 Godfrey Road, Ellerbe, appreciation for Pastor H.K. Williams, 11:15 a.m. Lunch will follow. Afternoon service 2:30 p.m. Speaker, Elder James Baldwin, St. Joseph Bible Church of God Alone, Ellerbe.

GREATER DIGGS CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 1258 Old Cheraw Highway, Rockingham. Annual class leaders service, 2:30 p.m. Preacher, Ellis Short, Columbia, South Carolina.

MACEDONIA MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3920 U.S. 1 N., Hoffman, 9:45 a.m. Sunday School; 11:15 a.m., post-African heritage worship. Lunch will follow service. Members are asked to wear African ties. For more information, call 910-281-4476.

PINEY GROVE CHURCH, Windblow Community, Ellerbe, Calvary Gospel Singers annual choir day, 3 p.m.

ST. MARY’S HOLINESS CHURCH, 178 Channie McManus Drive, Hamlet, “The Four Gospels,” 3:30 p.m. Speakers: Minister Sally Murphy, Evangelist Maxine Thompson, Evangelist Aileen White, Evangelist Iris Cash. Presented by the Ushers Board.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet. Lenten study groups, 10 a.m., examining the New Testament, what it means for today. For more information, call 910-582-0729.

ST. STEPHEN’S BAPTIST CHURCH, 434 St. Stevens Church Road, Rockingham. Usher Board anniversary celebration, 3 p.m. Preacher, the Rev. Cynthia Martin, pastor, and congregation of New Life Ministries, Wadesboro.

March 7

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, 6 p.m., simple meal followed by Lenten worship. For more information, call 582-0729.

March 10

EAST ROCKINGHAM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 490 Mill Road, Rockingham. Pancake breakfast, 7-10 a.m., fellowship hall. $4 for all you can eat. Concurrent sweets, craft sale.

March 11

GREATER DIGGS CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 1258 Old Cheraw Highway, Rockingham. Annual missionary service, 2:30 p.m., a dramatization called “Walk a Mile in My Shoes,” featuring women of the Bible.

KINGDOM INSTITUTE, 1971 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham, 3:30 p.m., 100 Women in White, honoring International Women’s Day. Theme for the event, “Seasons,” Isaiah 50:4. Speaker, Deborah Covington, pastor, Beaver Dam First Baptist Church, McColl, South Carolina.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet. Lenten study groups, 10 a.m. Sundays, examining the New Testament, what it means today. For more information, call 910-582-0729.

March 14

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, 6 p.m., simple meal followed by Lenten worship. For more information, call 910-582-0729.

March 17

LEE THEE A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 428 Lee Thee Church Road. Rockingham. Men’s Choir anniversary celebration, 6:30 tonight, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

March 18

LEE THEE A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 428 Lee Thee Church Road. Rockingham. Men’s Choir anniversary celebration, 2:30 p.m.

ST. MARY’S HOLINESS CHURCH, 178 Channie McManus Drive, Hamlet, annual Men’s Day, 3 p.m. Speaker, Pastor Maurice Robinson.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, Lenten study groups, 10 a.m., examining the New Testament, what it means for today. For more information, call 910-582-0729.

March 21

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, 6 p.m., simple meal followed by Lenten worship. For more information, call 582-0729.

March 25

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet. Lenten study groups, 10 a.m., examining the New Testament, what it means for today. For more information, call 910-582-0729.

March 28

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, 6 p.m., simple meal followed by Lenten worship. For more information, call 582-0729.

April 21

OLIVER GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 232 Davis Haywood Road, Mount Gilead. Church choirs, gospel groups invited to participate in gospel sing, 6 p.m. Sponsor, church men’s department.

Ongoing

BAND NO. 2 OF THE CHURCH OF GOD offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7.

COBB MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH, 108 Sixth St., Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7, including teen programs such as RAs and GAs.

EAST ROCKINGHAM FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 189 Airport Road, Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7. For information, call 910-817-7496.

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday, it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30, Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham, offers services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Sunday evening services are at 6. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7.

GREATER HARVEST PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 8720 Peeles Chapel Road, Laurel Hill, offers Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., morning worship at 10:30 and intercessory prayer at 6:30 p.m. Sundays, as well as Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

HARVEST MINISTRIES CONGREGATIONAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 103 Harvest Church Road, Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6.

KINGDOM INSTITUTE FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1971 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham, will offer prayer and impartation at 6 p.m. and Bible study 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Thursday. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., and morning worship with youth empowerment, at 11 a.m. Sundays.

McDONALD BAPTIST CHURCH, 259 McDonald Church Road, Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6 each Sunday. Wednesday night services include Mission Friends, GAs, RAs and Acteens at 6:45, Bible study at 7 and choir practice at 7:45.

MORNING STAR HOUSE OF REFUGE, 120 McArthur St., Hamlet, will hold an 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. service every Sunday. Bible study will be 6-7 p.m. Thursdays.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

POPLAR SPRINGS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 18 N. John St., Polkton, will hold noonday Bible study and prayer each Wednesday. The church also will provide breakfast for worshipers every first Sunday.

PRAYER DELIVERANCE MINISTRIES, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF CHRIST, U.S. 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet. Pastor Darrell McSween preaches weekly morning services at 10:30 Sundays.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, extends an invitation to worship with us at 11 a.m. Sundays. Our congregation follows the traditional worship of the church, observing seasons and special days, and following a three-year cycle of readings.

SIDNEY GROVE CHURCH OF DELIVERANCE, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursday and community prayer, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

TABERNACLE OF FAITH PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 101 Pine St., Hamlet, will hold prayer from noon to 1 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. Bible study will be 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The food bank will open every second and fourth Thursday.

WEST ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF GOD, 116 Garrett St., Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6 each Sunday. Wednesday services begin at 7 p.m.