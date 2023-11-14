The holidays are here and that means lots of good food and fellowship. The holiday season can also be hectic, so now’s the time to devise strategies to stay stress free, debt free, hydrated, physically active, and prevent holiday weight gain.

Our schedules are very hectic during this time of the year! All of the shopping, food preparation, family and community activities can be a source of stress. Take a few moments to organize your schedule and reserve time to relax each day. Taking 20 minutes to just unwind can help tremendously. Use this time to meditate, listen to music, read, exercise, or talk to a friend. For those with extremely busy schedules, you may want to set a specific time of the day to unwind and reset. Finally, although holiday events are meant to be social or charitable, they can also be a source of stress when our day is already full. Pick and choose what you will attend and balance your schedule. Remember it is okay to say “no”.

Planning ahead makes everything happen! Planning is perhaps the most important key to staying stress free. Plan your menu, write a grocery list, and shop to ensure that you have everything that you will need in advance of your holiday meal gatherings. Allow sufficient time for food to be prepped and cooked, so that you are not rushed or risk serving food that is not prepared safely.

Finances can also be a source of stress during the holidays. Social gatherings, meals, and gifts all require money to come to fruition. Plan holiday spending by making a budget and sticking to it. Remember that regular expenses such as utility bills, mortgage, etc. still occur during the holiday months and must be included in the budget. This will prevent financial stress after the holiday.

Just as it is important to maintain our budget, it is important to maintain our healthy habits. Remember to stay hydrated during the holidays. During a busy day, it is easy to forget to take time to drink water. At gatherings, try drinking a glass of water before having a second helping of food. This can help curb cravings and prevent extra weight gain. Often when we feel hungry we are actually thirsty. One way to remember to stay hydrated is to bring your own bottle of water with you, whether you are shopping or partying. At events were alcohol is served limit your number of drinks to prevent adverse effects. It is recommended that each glass of champagne be followed with a glass of water.

As you move about during the holiday, wear comfortable athletic shoes, so you can exercise wherever and whenever possible. Get your steps in while you walk the mall or the grocery store aisles. Whenever possible and safe, park a short distance from the building to get in some extra steps. Plan time to engage in your regular exercise routines. Playing holiday music during your workout is a great way to enhance your holiday fitness routine or house cleaning/decorating physical activities. Encourage visiting family members to bring their comfortable clothing to engage in holiday fitness activities together. When traveling by plane, carry a wheeled carryon luggage or backpack, so you can get some steps in while waiting at the gate.

One of the biggest challenges of the holiday season is preventing weight gain. Researchers at Harvard University recommend the following tips to manage your weight during the 4-8 week holiday season:

· Keep your meal routine by eating at the usual times.

· Select reduced-fat ingredients

· Aim to walk 10,000 steps each day to burn extra calories

· Select healthy snacks

· Read food labels to manage sodium, sugar, and fat content. Identify and stick to the recommended serving size

· Watch your portion sizes

· Make smart drink choices-choose water, or calorie free options. Limit alcohol

· Eat food slowly and enjoy!

Each year, the Eat Smart, Move More Program offers the Maintain, don’t gain! Holiday Challenge to help participants manage their weight during the season. The program is offered virtually and is free! It provides resources to help prevent weight gain during the holidays. If you’re interested in participating, register at this link: https://esmmweighless.com/sign/.

To find out more about health and wellness or if you are interested in nutrition education classes for your office or community contact Cheri Bennett at 910-997-8255 or email at [email protected]

The Richmond County Cooperative Extension Office helps provide research-based education and technology to the producers and citizens of this great county. The office is located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham, or visit richmond.ces.ncsu.edu for more information. Follow us on Facebook to receive information about upcoming programs.