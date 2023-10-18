Pumpkins are associated with the month of October. We see them everywhere from home and yard décor to our favorite pumpkin spiced drinks and desserts. October 21, 2023 is even recognized as National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day. Whether purchased fresh, frozen, or canned, pumpkins are enjoyed by people all over the world throughout the year in wonderful culinary dishes.

According to National Geographic, it is believed by scientists that pumpkins originated in North America about 9000 years ago. Pumpkin seeds dating somewhere between 7000-5550 B.C. have been found in Mexico. Historically, pumpkins were a food staple among Native Americans.

The nutritional benefits of pumpkins is a good reason to add pumpkin to your meals and snacks. Pumpkins are low in calories and an excellent source of fiber. This fruit is also a great source of potassium, which helps muscles to contract, regulate fluids, maintain normal blood pressure, and balance minerals in and out of body cells.

When cooking with pumpkins, it’s important to know that there is a difference between pumpkins for carving and pumpkins for cooking. The small thin-skinned varieties are cultivated for eating. Carving pumpkins are bland in taste. The extra huge pumpkins are used in growing for size competitions and are not suitable for eating.

There are many different ways to enjoy pumpkins, here are a few ideas that you can try:

Dips and Spreads- Cooked pureed or canned pumpkin can be used to make dips and spreads throughout the year, when paired with ingredients such as cream cheese and brown sugar, maple syrup, and spices..

Soups-Pumpkin can be used to make creamy pumpkin soup or it can be diced and paired with other vegetables to make soup.

Stuffed-Stuffed pumpkin is a common dish in France. This dish is ideal for a hearty dinner. It can be made vegetarian or with meat. Explore creative was to prepare stuffed pumpkin for the holidays.

Breads-When considering spiced breads, try using pumpkin. Pumpkin bread can be made either sweet or savory.

What’s the Difference? Pepitas vs Pumpkin Seeds

Pepitas- While pepitas are a type of pumpkin seed it’s important to note that not all pumpkin seeds are pepitas. Pepitas are sold in grocery stores, usually in the Hispanic food aisle. They have a green color and a thin outer shell that can be eaten without cooking. Pepitas are only found in oilseed or Styrian pumpkins. They can be eaten raw as a snack, used in recipes, or roasted.

Hulled Pumpkin Seeds- Hulled pumpkin seeds are white in color. The hull is tough and chewy. These can’t be eaten raw. These are usually roasted until crisp and seasoned with sweet or savory spices to eat as a snack, tossed on salad, or other recipe where you desire a crunch.

Both Pepitas and hulled pumpkin seeds are great to eat and can be incorporated into a variety of dishes. They are rich in antioxidants, polyunsaturated fatty acids, potassium, vitamin B, and folate. Here are some ways that you can enjoy pumpkin seeds:

· Roast shelled pumpkin seeds.

· Sprinkle pepitas onto oatmeal or overnight oats, yogurt, avocado toast, or fruit salad.

· Add them to salads or as a garnish for slaw, hummus, cooked vegetables, soups, and stir fries.

· Whip pepitas protein into smoothies, blended soups, or mashed cauliflower to boost the protein content.

· Incorporate pepita seed butter into pesto, sauces, smoothies, energy balls, or baked goods.

· Add roasted hulled seeds to a trail mix.

Precautions for Consuming Pumpkin Seeds

· It’s important to note that pumpkin seeds may lose some nutritional benefits if consumed improperly. Cooking pumpkin seeds to a crisp or overcooking makes them lose their water soluble nutrients. They lose niacin, vitamin B12, riboflavin, vitamin C, thiamin, and Vitamin B6.

· Since pumpkin seeds have mild diuretic properties it is not recommended to consume if taking diuretic drugs.

· Research shows that pumpkin seeds can lower your blood sugar. While this is good for diabetics, it is not good for people with hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

· The antioxidants in pumpkin seeds help lower blood pressure. This can worsen conditions for people with hypotension (low blood pressure). People taking medication for high blood pressure (hypertension) should also take precaution and consult with a physician before consuming pumpkin seeds. The combination could bring blood pressure down too low.

There is so much more to pumpkins than simply carving them. Enjoy eating pumpkin in a variety of ways this fall and throughout the year.

