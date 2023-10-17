The Science Club at Richmond Senior High School won first place for their space shuttle decoration at the second annual Trunk or Treat. Jaxon Chavis| For the Daily Journal

The Science Club at Richmond Senior High School won first place for their space shuttle decoration at the second annual Trunk or Treat.

Jaxon Chavis| For the Daily Journal

<p>The Science Club at Richmond Senior High School won first place for their space shuttle decoration at the second annual Trunk or Treat.</p> <p>Jaxon Chavis| For the Daily Journal</p>

The Science Club at Richmond Senior High School won first place for their space shuttle decoration at the second annual Trunk or Treat.

Jaxon Chavis| For the Daily Journal

The Science Club at Richmond Senior High School won first place for their space shuttle decoration at the second annual Trunk or Treat.