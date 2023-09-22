September is National Cholesterol Education Month. This is a great time to have your blood cholesterol checked and learn more about food and lifestyle choices that can help you lower your cholesterol or maintain already good levels.

What is cholesterol? Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that is already found in our bodies. It is also found in many foods. Our bodies actually need cholesterol to function normally, however, the medical issue occurs when too much cholesterol builds up in our arteries. This causes our arteries to narrow and puts us at risk for heart disease and stroke. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) is known as bad cholesterol. LDL cholesterol makes up most of the body’s cholesterol. High-density lipoprotein (HDL) is known as good cholesterol. It absorbs cholesterol in the blood and carries it back to the liver. The liver then flushes it out of the body. High levels of HDL cholesterol can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Since high cholesterol doesn’t have any symptoms, a doctor must perform a blood test to check it. In Richmond County, this service is also provided at the Health Department.

In some cases medications are required to improve high cholesterol. Lifestyle changes are also essential to controlling cholesterol. Some lifestyle changes include incorporating more exercise into your daily routine and healthier cooking methods. Here are some tips:

· Trim all of the visible fat from meats before cooking.

· Select lean or extra lean ground beef.

· Buy “choice” or “select” grades of beef rather than prime.

· Broil or bake rather than pan frying. Drain off the fat.

· Cook meats and stews ahead of time and refrigerate, then remove hardened fat from the top.

· Limit processed meats, such as, bologna, hot dogs, and sausage.

· Steam vegetables rather than sauteing in a fat.

· Do not add “fat back” pork meat or other heavy fats to vegetables to season or cook.

· Eat more fish. Fish can be fatty or lean but it is still low in saturated fats. Oily fish, such as salmon and trout are high in Omega- 3 fatty acids, which are important for heart health.

In addition to following the tips above, there are different foods that can help to lower cholesterol. Some foods contain soluble fiber, which binds cholesterol in the digestive system and takes them out of the body before they can circulate. Then there are some foods that have polyunsaturated fats, which lower LDL cholesterol. Other foods contain plant sterols and stanols that block the absorption of cholesterol in the body.

1. Oats in the form of oatmeal or an oat-base cereal is an easy way to consume soluble fiber. The addition of fruit like bananas or strawberries can add more. Current nutrition guidelines recommend getting 20 to 35 grams of fiber a day, with at least 5 to 10 grams from soluble fiber.

2. Barley and other whole grains deliver soluble fiber that can lower the risk of heart disease.

3. Many times we overlook beans. Beans are especially rich in soluble fiber. Beans are also helpful when trying to lose weight because they take a while to digest in the body helping us feel full longer.

4. Believe it or not eggplant and okra are good sources of soluble fiber. They are also low in calories.

5. Research shows that almonds, walnuts, peanuts, and other nuts are good for the heart. Eating 2 ounces of nuts can lower LDL cholesterol.

6. When it comes to using liquid vegetable oils choose oil, canola, sunflower, safflower, in place of butter, lard, or shortening when cooking or at the table to help lower LDL chloresterol.

7. Fruits rich in pectin such as apples, grapes, strawberries, and citrus fruits contain a type of soluble fiber that lowers LDL cholesterol.

8. Consume foods fortified with sterols and stanols. Sterols and stanols extracted from plants block the body’s ability to absorb cholesterol from food. These have been added to margarine, granola bars, orange juice, and chocolate to name a few. They’re also available as supplements. Research from Harvard Medical School shows that consuming 2 grams of plant sterols or stanols a day can lower LDL cholesterol by about 10%.

9. Eating fatty fish two or three times a week lowers LDL cholesterol in two ways: 1) By replacing meat which has saturated fats which boost LDL cholesterol. 2) by delivering LDL-lowering omega-3 fats which reduce triglycerides in the bloodstream. Omega- 3 fats also protect the heart by helping prevent the onset of abnormal heart rhythms.

Make these foods a part of your heart healthy diet. Remember try different recipes to make meals fun and diverse.

Managing your cholesterol is important. If you would like to learn more about health and wellness or schedule nutrition education classes for your group contact Cheri Bennett at NC Cooperative Extension Richmond County Center, located at 123 Caroline Street, Rockingham, Suite 100 or call 910-997-8255.