4-H youth in our region are busy participating in the 2023 4-H AgSouth Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit season. They have been caring and training their animals for past several months, traveling hours each weekend to show their livestock with hopes to take home the belt buckle that the winning showmen receive at the conclusion of the Circuit at the State Fair.

Youth ages 5-19 have the opportunity to compete against other youth from across the region at each of the 11 county shows between August and the State Fair in October. Youth can show goats, heifers or lambs as part of the Show Circuit. The season wraps up with the Showmanship Circuit Banquet held in November where the winners are recognized for their months of hard work and dedication. Although winning the belt buckle and trophies look good on display, the greatest prizes that youth take home are the skills gained and learned which will help them develop into responsible adults. They learn leadership skills, responsibility, how to handle constructive criticism, and build their self-esteem.

Our local show here in Richmond County, which takes place on Saturday, September 9th, is made possible through the generous donations from our local businesses. Although traditionally Richmond County has only held a goat show, this year we are adding a cattle show, specifically heifers. This will give youth an opportunity to learn how to raise and show a different species. There are around 2,000 head of cattle in our county so we hope to see an increase in participation from our youth.

Some folks may be surprised that there is a long history of 4-H and youth livestock shows here in Richmond County. For decades, youth that have come through the program have raised and exhibited chickens, goats and cattle. Over the last 23 years, dozens of kids and countless numbers of goats have come and gone through the 4-H livestock program all thanks to the help of John McInnis. An avid supporter of 4-H and NC Cooperative Extension, John McInnis has devoted his life to agriculture, from produce for grocery stores like Harris Teeter, growing broiler chickens for over 50 years, and supplying some of the top performing show goats in the nation. It’s safe to say John has a lot of experience under his belt. He’s the only farmer I know that sold cattle to farmers in Italy and put them on a plane to get them there!

John’s first experience with 4-H livestock was in 1952 when he participated in the poultry show. His first experience showing his chickens in front of the court house 71 years ago made him a 4-H’er for life. Since 2001, there have been over 400 goats from the John McInnis farm exhibited in the State Fair. In 2022, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture recognized John’s years of dedication and was presented with the Ambassador of Agriculture Award. Over the last year, John has retired from poultry farming and has liquidated his goat herd but is still an avid supporter of our youth and livestock club. We wish John all the best in his retirement and are grateful for all the youth’s lives he has touched over the years.

If you have questions about the Circuit, and 4-H Livestock Club, please call the Richmond County Extension office at 910-997-8255.