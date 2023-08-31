As you come through the Richmond County Cooperative Extension Office, you’ll notice a new face. Kinsey Watkins has joined our team in the role of Horticulture Agent. Kinsey graduated from NCSU beginning her career with Cooperative Extension in Anson County as the Livestock and Field Crops Agent. She then was a head grower where she managed all aspects of growth after transplant for annual and perennial greenhouse production. This included monitoring growing conditions and plant development, determining rates of fertilizers and pesticides, and maintaining records of inventory and growing practices. Her responsibilities with NC Cooperative Extension- Richmond County will include Consumer and Commercial Horticulture providing educational programming for farmers, homeowners, landscapers, and pesticide applicators, community members, and volunteers.