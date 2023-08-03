Home Features Beta Club recognized for service FeaturesLifeLifestyle Beta Club recognized for service August 3, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal The Richmond County Board of Education recognized members of the RSHS Beta Club fresh from their national competition in Kentucky. Club members participated in 62 community events this year. View Comments Rockingham overcast clouds enter location 19.8 ° C 21.2 ° 18.2 ° 72 % 3.3kmh 96 % Fri 24 ° Sat 28 ° Sun 27 ° Mon 26 ° Tue 22 °