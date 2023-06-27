ROCKINGHAM — Who doesn’t have their favorite chocolate food? Whether it’s candy, ice cream, a beverage, dessert, or even when chocolate shows its savory side in dishes such as Mexican mole sauce or Grilled Steak with Balsamic-Bitter Chocolate Syrup. World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7, 2023! To commemorate the occasion, let’s talk about what makes chocolate so special.

Cacao plants were found in ancient Mesoamerica, now known as Mexico 4,000 years ago, according to National Geographic researchers. While Mayo-Chinchipe people of Ecuador were the earliest people known to use the cacao plant, the first people to convert the cacao plant to chocolate were an early civilization called the Olmec. Chocolate was used as a drink during their rituals and as medicine. Even then the benefits of chocolate were apparent.

Today, there are three main types of chocolate: Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate. For most people, milk chocolate is the chocolate we are most familiar with. It contains 10 to 40 percent cacao mixed with sugar and milk (either condensed milk or milk solids). The taste of milk chocolate is much sweeter than dark chocolate. It’s also lighter color and has a less-pronounced chocolate taste. Although milk chocolate is great for a lot of foods, it doesn’t make a good ingredient for baking because it’s prone to overheating.

Milk Chocolate

There are some health benefits attributed to consuming milk chocolate. In an analysis of studies involving 20,951 people, researchers at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland suggested that those who ate the most chocolate over an average of 11.3 years (most of it milk chocolate) had a lower risk of coronary heart disease and stroke than those who ate the least or none at all. The milk content in milk chocolate provides a good source of calcium. It also contains small amounts of iron, potassium, zinc, Vitamin A and Vitamin K. The University of Wisconsin-Madison cites that a 1.55-ounce bar of milk chocolate has 235 calories, 13 grams of fat, and 22 grams of sugars.

White Chocolate

Believe it or not, white chocolate does not contain chocolate liquor or any other cocoa products besides cocoa butter. If you observe closely, you’ll notice it doesn’t have much of a chocolatey taste. At minimum, white chocolate contains 20 percent cocoa butter. It is 55 percent sugar, and about 15 percent milk solids. For these reasons, white chocolate does not provide the same health benefits as other types of chocolate. The milk content in white chocolate can be a source of calcium and phosphorus which are important for bones, heart, muscle and nerve health.

According to the Mayo clinic, white chocolate contains 151 calories, 9 grams of fat, 5 grams of saturated fat, 17 grams of carbohydrates, no fiber, and 1 gram of protein per 1-ounce square. Good-quality white chocolate uses cocoa butter as its main source of fat. Be aware that cheaper versions may use palm oil or other cheap fats instead. Look at the ingredients and nutrition facts label carefully to ensure your white chocolate does not contain any trans-fat. Trans fats raise your bad (LDL) cholesterol levels and lower your good (HDL) cholesterol levels.

Dark Chocolate

There are three main types of dark chocolate, sweet dark chocolate, semi-sweet, and extra dark. The more cocoa a dark chocolate contains, the more bitter it is. Sweet dark chocolate contains about 30% cocoa. Semi-sweet (or bittersweet) dark chocolate, contains about 50% – 60% cocoa. Bittersweet chocolate and semi-sweet chocolate are used for baking purposes. Extra-dark chocolate contains the most cocoa at about 80% (or more) cocoa.

Unlike milk chocolate and white chocolate, dark chocolate does not contain any milk solids. Dark chocolate contains chocolate liquor, sugar, and cocoa butter. Commonly, lecithin is included as an emulsifier and vanilla for flavor. Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidant compounds called flavonoids, which are also found in tea and wine. Flavonoids may also protect against heart disease. Flavanols are also responsible for chocolate’s anti-inflammatory effects and help keep the endothelial cells that line your arteries healthy. Another benefit dark chocolate has over milk chocolate is the fiber content. You get almost 5 grams in a 1.55-ounce bar—compared with 1.5 grams in the same serving of milk chocolate. According to consumereports.org, a 1.55-ounce bar of 70 % dark chocolate has 263 calories, 12 grams of fat, and 11 grams of sugars.

As with all foods that we enjoy, moderation is the key. While chocolate has some health benefits, it is wise to eat the recommended serving on the nutrition facts label. Over indulgence can lead to digestive issues such as nausea, cramping, and diarrhea. Enjoy International Chocolate Day with moderation!

For recipes and information about chocolate, or to learn more about nutrition education programs sponsored by NC Cooperative Extension contact NC Cooperative Extension-Richmond County Center, located at 123 Caroline Street, Rockingham, NC or call 910-997-8255.

The Richmond County Cooperative Extension Office helps provide research-based education and technology to the producers and citizens of this great county. Visit our website at richmond.ces.ncsu.edu