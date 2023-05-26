<p>On Thursday, the Child Nutrition Department celebrated the 2022-23 school year coming to close. Awards and door prizes were handed out to celebrate the hard work of the staff.</p> <p>Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p>

On Thursday, the Child Nutrition Department celebrated the 2022-23 school year coming to close. Awards and door prizes were handed out to celebrate the hard work of the staff.

Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools

On Thursday, the Child Nutrition Department celebrated the 2022-23 school year coming to close. Awards and door prizes were handed out to celebrate the hard work of the staff.