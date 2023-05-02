Home Features Storm causes damage FeaturesLifeLifestyle Storm causes damage May 2, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint A storm on Sunday, April 30, 2023, around 1:00 p.m., blew down a tree on a home and demolished a car on Tarboro Street. It also broke off a part of the roof. Submitted photo A storm on Sunday, April 30, 2023, around 1:00 p.m., blew down a tree on a home and demolished a car on Tarboro Street. It also broke off a part of the roof. View Comments Rockingham clear sky enter location 18.1 ° C 20.1 ° 15.9 ° 43 % 0.5kmh 0 % Sun 23 ° Mon 20 ° Tue 17 ° Wed 20 ° Thu 24 °