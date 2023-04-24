Home Features Marriage Announcement: Batton FeaturesLifeLifestyle Marriage Announcement: Batton April 24, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Samantha and Steven Batton were married on April 20, 2023, at The Community Church in Rockingham by Pastor Chris Thornton. They’re pictured with their children Lewis, Luna and Lucas. Submitted photo Samantha and Steven Batton were married on April 20, 2023, at The Community Church in Rockingham by Pastor Chris Thornton. They’re pictured with their children Lewis, Luna and Lucas. View Comments Rockingham light rain enter location 8.1 ° C 9.7 ° 7 ° 87 % 1kmh 78 % Tue 13 ° Wed 15 ° Thu 12 ° Fri 16 ° Sat 7 °