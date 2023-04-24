Samantha and Steven Batton were married on April 20, 2023, at The Community Church in Rockingham by Pastor Chris Thornton. They’re pictured with their children Lewis, Luna and Lucas. Submitted photo

Samantha and Steven Batton were married on April 20, 2023, at The Community Church in Rockingham by Pastor Chris Thornton. They’re pictured with their children Lewis, Luna and Lucas.

Submitted photo

Samantha and Steven Batton were married on April 20, 2023, at The Community Church in Rockingham by Pastor Chris Thornton. They’re pictured with their children Lewis, Luna and Lucas.