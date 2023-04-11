Home Features Building real skills FeaturesLifeLifestyle Building real skills April 11, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Students in Mrs. Robinson’s class at the Ninth Grade Academy earned their Microsoft Office credentials last week. Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools Students in Mrs. Robinson’s class at the Ninth Grade Academy earned their Microsoft Office credentials last week. View Comments Rockingham few clouds enter location 16.1 ° C 20.1 ° 12.6 ° 69 % 2.1kmh 21 % Fri 25 ° Sat 16 ° Sun 14 ° Mon 11 ° Tue 13 °