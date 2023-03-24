<p>Students at Ellerbe Middle School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a dance as part of their Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program.</p> <p>Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p>

Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools

