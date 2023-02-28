Home Features Disc golf putting league FeaturesLifeLifestyle Disc golf putting league February 28, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint A disc golf putting league was hosted by Frogget’s Trading Post in Hamlet on Monday evening. They plan on hosting future events that are welcome to all interested in joining. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal A disc golf putting league was hosted by Frogget’s Trading Post in Hamlet on Monday evening. They plan on hosting future events that are welcome to all interested in joining. View Comments Rockingham broken clouds enter location 10.2 ° C 12.5 ° 8.2 ° 88 % 1.1kmh 82 % Fri 16 ° Sat 19 ° Sun 24 ° Mon 19 ° Tue 17 °