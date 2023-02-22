ROCKINGHAM — With spring around the corner, now is the time for producers who raise bermudagrass or “Coastal” hay to begin making management decisions to put up a high quality first cutting.

Ideally, a weed management plan should be put into effect before warm season weeds, such as crabgrass and sandspurs, begin to germinate which typically occurs in March and April, respectively. Additionally, cool season weeds, such as buttercup or thistle, can linger into the late spring and also reduce hay quality and yield. Most hay buyers do not want to feed a bale of potentially toxic, mystery weeds to their livestock so weed management is crucial for hay producers.

Some hay producers may leave cool season weeds untreated, bale up their first cutting for “cow hay” and start fresh for the second cutting. Although this is a viable plan, the last several years have convinced me that producers should really invest in their first cutting of hay. Between drought and Armyworm infestations in July and August, the risk of losing a second or third cutting seems to be increasing every year. The first cutting of hay is usually put up by early June, before insect pests and drought conditions hit our area. Here are some tips that hay producers can use to capitalize on their first hay cutting.

Managing Cool Season Weeds

Winter weeds such as curly dock and red sorrel are an indicator of undermanaged hay fields and can be managed over time with a soil test and fertilization plan. Even after proper management, including liming and fertilizing, some weeds seem to persevere in the field. If treated early, many of our winter broadleaf weeds can be managed with a single application of dicamba or 2,4-D. The key here is to make your application before winter weeds begin to flower. Once weeds enter the flowering stage, herbicide efficacy is significantly reduced.

One winter weed that will not be controlled with a broadleaf herbicide is annual ryegrass. This cool season annual grass, commonly confused with cereal rye, is often used for grazing livestock in the winter but can become a top competitor in bermudagrass hayfields. Unlike cereal rye, annual ryegrass persists well into May which is a critical time for bermudagrass growth. Research conducted at NC State University has shown that heavy ryegrass infestations can reduce the first bermudagrass cutting by 40 to 50 percent due to competition for light, water and nutrients. This yield reduction alone justifies a need for producers to manage ryegrass in their hay fields.

For ryegrass control, a non-selective herbicide like glyphosate or paraquat is typically used while the bermudagrass is dormant. This method has good results as it controls the ryegrass in addition to several other weeds. It is important that the bermudagrass is in fact dormant! A non-selective herbicide sprayed on growing bermudagrass could cause severe damage. Our periods of warm temperatures in the winter can cause bermudagrass to break dormancy and as we approach warmer months, our time window to safely apply glyphosate or paraquat to bermudagrass is narrowing.

Sometimes I get the question, “What if my Bermuda has already come out of dormancy?”. There are few options to manage annual ryegrass once bermudagrass begins growing. Some producers can apply a broadleaf herbicide to clean up the fields and then bale the ryegrass for hay. For ryegrass to have nutritive value, this must be done before seed head formation, usually in mid-April. After the ryegrass has been baled, be sure to fertilize by soil test recommendations and your bermudagrass will get off to a good start for a second cutting.

Managing Warm Season Weeds

Believe it or not, early spring is also a good time to manage our warm season annual grasses, such as crabgrass and sandspurs with preemergence herbicides. Although crabgrass serves as a great forage for grazing, when cut for hay it cures much slower than most bermudagrass varieties. When moist crabgrass is baled up with bermudagrass, it can mold making the bale less desirable. Applying pendimethalin (Prowl H2O, Satellite Hydrocap, etc.) at 2 quarts per acre or Rezilon (Indaziflam) at 3 oz per acre in late February or early March will suppress crabgrass, foxtails, and some broadleaf weeds. Crabgrass will germinate when soil temperatures reach 55 degrees Fahrenheit so it’s important to be timely in our applications. Once crabgrass or other weeds germinate, these preemergence herbicides will have no activity on those that are emerged. Another application of pendimethalin after the first hay cutting will also help suppress any late-germinating crabgrass.

Tank Mixing Products and Labeling

Producers can tank mix preemergence herbicides with non-selective herbicides, such as glyphosate, to manage both cool season weeds and warm season weeds in one trip. Always make sure the products you are using are labeled to be mixed together! The label identifies all restrictions associated with a product and legally we must abide them.

An effective weed management strategy should be implemented for any hay operation. Unmanaged weeds can compete with desirable forages, and reduce yield and quality. With uncertainty of the weather and insect pest infestations, hay producers should consider investing in a high-quality first cutting. If you have any questions about weed management in your hayfields or pastures, please contact NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center, at 910-997-8255 for assistance. Visit our website and follow us on Facebook.