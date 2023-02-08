A Pinehurst senior softball team is looking for a few men to join the team. Players must be turning 65 this year or older. Contact Tim Hawkes at 910-850-8468 for more information. Photo courtesy of Tim Hawkes

Photo courtesy of Tim Hawkes

