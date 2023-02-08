Home Features Softball team seeks members FeaturesLifeLifestyle Softball team seeks members February 8, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print A Pinehurst senior softball team is looking for a few men to join the team. Players must be turning 65 this year or older. Contact Tim Hawkes at 910-850-8468 for more information. Photo courtesy of Tim Hawkes A Pinehurst senior softball team is looking for a few men to join the team. Players must be turning 65 this year or older. Contact Tim Hawkes at 910-850-8468 for more information. View Comments Rockingham few clouds enter location 2.6 ° C 6 ° 0.5 ° 65 % 2.3kmh 12 % Thu 6 ° Fri 9 ° Sat 4 ° Sun 6 ° Mon 1 °