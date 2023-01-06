ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Middle School held its National Junior Beta Club installation Monday, December 5, 2022, for 35 new members in an evening ceremony attended by administrators, RMS Beta advisors, faculty, family, and friends.

Masters of Ceremony, Beta President, Ashton Mabe, and Beta Vice- President, Kayleigh Thrower, called the meeting to order. Beta officers, Eliot Samuel and Myrae Broady, introduced the principles of Beta: achievement, character, leadership, and service. Beta candidates then stood and recited the Beta pledge and received their Beta pin and certificate of membership.

Congratulations to the following 2022-2023 Rockingham Middle School National Junior Beta Club members:

• Emma Allen, Hallie Allen, Sophie Allen, Avery Borja, Jonathan Bridges, Lianna Carr, Aidan Davis, Betsy Diaz Rito, Liam Ellis, Allen Franco, Aubri Gibson, Noah Goodman, Nevaeh Griffin, Caleb Hall, Noah Harding, Kaylee Kephart, Mayson McDonald, Zylashia McRae, Jinnawat Muangkot, Lyra Newton, Camden Nolan, Antanyia Nowell, Brayden Parson, Aryan Patel, Mason Robson, Mason Simmons, Haley Singleton, Hunter Steele, Heaven Terry, Cathy Thao, Christopher Turner, Madison Tyler, Grace Velazquez Santos, Briley Webb, Karen Zamora Hernandez

The National Junior Beta Club is an academic honors program with a strong emphasis on leadership and community service. It was founded in 1934 by Dr. John W. Harris, a Wofford College professor. Its motto is “Let Us Lead By Serving Others.” Traditionally, students are awarded membership based on their grades and character traits. Headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the organization has more than 500,000 active Beta members residing within approximately 9,000 clubs both nationally and internationally.