My good friend Bubba and I go way back. Why we’ve played and worked together bout all our lives. We rode bikes together when we were growing up. As we got older it was horseback riding. One Christmas, after four wheelers came out, seems everyone in the neighborhood got one.

On Sunday afternoons it seemed everybody wanted to go four wheeling. Didn’t matter if’n you didn’t have one, you could ride double or as we called it piggybacking.

When Sunday lunch was over just about every four- wheeler in our neighborhood would be loaded on the bed of pickups or on trailers ready to go somewhere and ride. Our little group rode four wheelers in Scotland, Richmond, Anson and Montgomery Counties; anywhere we could get permission. The rougher the terrain, the better we liked it, especially where there was mud.

I remember this one occasion when there were several of us riding close to Pee Dee River bout where the old steel bridge crossed Cartledge Creek. Why back then there were logging roads all over them Pee Dee River hills. Some lead you to the top of the tallest hills and others through deep mud holes along the river. To top it off we were crossing Cartledge Creek to keep the mud washed off our four wheelers.

Bubba, being the most adventurous of the group, decided instead of just crossing the creek he would go down in it. As I said in a previous story, Cartledge Creek can be inches deep or it can be several feet deep, especially after a rain. Well the creek was running high on its banks but that didn’t matter to Bubba. No-sir-re, away he went.

Well if’en Bubba could do it, so could we. Away we go following this crazy character. Ya’ll don’t forget Old Bubba is a great fellow but to tell you the truth he’s about two French fries short from being a Happy Meal.

Bubba was throwing water everywhere when suddenly him and his four- wheeler went out of sight under the water. You know until then I thought a four wheeler could float but this definitely proved me wrong. Why the only thing we could see of Bubba was the very top of his helmet and yes we were safety conscious back then.

We came to a screeching halt right there in the middle of the creek just as Bubba was surfacing. Why he looked like a drowned rat and the only thing we could see of his four -wheeler was the handlebars headed down the creek.

Why this didn’t faze Bubba, not one bit, no-sir-re. He just spit water out of his mouth and says, “boys, throw me that thar rope.” You see we always carried a rope to pull one another out of the mud but we hadn’t ever pulled out a drowned four wheeler.

Bubba just lassoed that four- wheeler and we took our four wheelers and pulled it out of the creek on to the road. Water was running out of Bubba’s four- wheeler from every nook and cranny. Didn’t make

no difference to Bubba. Why he just got on it and tried his best to kickstart it but to no avail. Then Bubba came up with one of his bright ideas. He put his four- wheeler in gear and told me to pull him as fast as I could. I bet five gallons of water came out of his exhaust. The four- wheeler spit and sputtered for about a hundred yards, but finally it started running on its own. I be John Brown if’en he didn’t ride it the rest of the evening although it was skipping a tad.

On another Sunday evening we were riding down behind Charlie’s Corner right above the village of Roberdel. The land was flat but there was a lot of deep drain ditches around the fields. The ditches seemed to be camouflaged with masses of vines and bushes.

Again Bubba was leading the pack with his Honda 300. He was riding way ahead of us and when he rounded a curve he just disappeared. When we caught up to where we thought he ought to be, the trail just ended, but no Bubba. We cut off our four wheelers to see if we could hear his running, but we heard nothing. How could he have just disappeared like that?

We listened for a while and then we heard a faint voice. “Help, Help!!” It seemed to be coming from out of the ground but where was he? Finally, we looked over in the bushes and there at the very bottom of one of those deep ditches was Bubba and his four- wheeler.

You know after all these bad experiences and mishaps you would think Bubba would have learned something and slowed down a little. Not my friend Bubba, no-sir-re, why just last week he signed up to take sky diving classes!!!

J.A. Bolton is author of “Just Passing Time,” co-author of “Just Passing Time Together,” and just released his new book “Southern Fried: Down-Home Stories” all of which can be purchased on Amazon. Contact him at [email protected]