It’s Christmas time, which means many people are scrambling to locate the perfect gift for that special someone. Those folks on your list who are hard to buy for, whose discerning taste makes it tricky to find the right gift, the ones that won’t be impressed with an Amazon gift card, that leave you stumped. For those challenging individuals, if they enjoy plants, flowers, or even just beautiful things around them, an orchid may be the perfect gift.

Orchids are tropical plants that are known for their incredibly beautiful flowers. Fun fact: did you know that natural vanilla flavoring comes from the seed pod of certain species of orchids? Although vanilla orchids can be purchased and grown at home, most orchids readily available for purchase are one of three species: Phalaenopsis, the most common, as well as Cattleya or Dendrobium species. Each has slightly different growing preferences, so if possible choose what would work best for the recipient.

Phalaenopsis orchid species, also known as Moon orchids, or Moth orchid, are likely what have in mind when you think of orchids. The broad, flat petals and sepals, often in pure white, form elegant, sweeping stems of long lasting flowers. They are found in many other colors and petal shapes, with blooms large and small, so there’s bound to be one that suits your very special person. I was given one by my sister-in-law as a birthday gift, and the beautiful pink blooms lasted a full two months before beginning to fade. When not being forced to bloom, they naturally bloom in the winter and early spring. Phalaenopsis do well in low light conditions, compared to other species.

Cattleya orchids are ones you may recognize from prom or wedding corsages, as these hardy blooms are often used for that purpose. The require twice as much light as Phalaenopsis, so a good sun room may be needed to grow these orchids successfully. They typically bloom in either spring or fall.

Dendrobium have sprays of flowers in lavender, white or a combination of both. Flowers may last up to six weeks.

In general, orchids perform in conditions similar to other house plants: night time lows in the 60° – 65° range, with Phalaenopsis preferring the upper limit and Dendrobium able to withstand temperatures as low as 52°. On extremely cold nights, keep your orchid away from windows where they could get chilled. Light should be filtered – an east window can satisfy the needs of phalaenopsis, while both cattleya and dendrobium need more natural light and possibly supplemental light as well. Low light conditions is the primary cause of orchids not re-flowering.

Proper amounts of water and humidity are probably two of the most challenging aspects of growing orchids. Orchids are epiphytes, and in their native tropical environment attach themselves to trees, their thick, fleshy roots entwining with the tree bark to gather water and nutrients. Over watering and low humidity, which is found in most homes, are two of the biggest challenges in growing orchids. Orchids require 40-60% humidity to thrive. According to the American Orchid Society, by placing the orchid with other leafy houseplants, such as ferns, the water they release through transpiration can raise the humidity sufficiently. Humidity trays are also a viable option. Place some small gravel in a large plant saucer or tray, add just a small amount of water so the plant pot isn’t in direct contact with the water. Adding a little air movement by way a ceiling fan is beneficial as well. My orchid came with a tiny measuring cup which allowed me to apply just the proper amount of water weekly. Another common watering solution is placing ice cubes on the bark to allow the ice to slowly melt and water the plant.

Finally, orchids need fertilizer. These days, an enormous variety of specialty orchid fertilizers can be found at your local big box store, from sprays, to sticks, to soluble concentrates. You can also use regular houseplant fertilizer at about ¼ strength. The trick, as they say in the orchid world, is “weakly, weekly”. In other words, a very light fertilization every week, skipping one week to water with pure water to flush out any salts. If applying fertilizer through watering, do not provide any additional water. Once the flowers die back, the stem may begin to die and leaves flatten out and become flaccid. The orchid is entering its dormant, or resting, period. While phalaenopsis may rebloom on the original flower stem, other orchids do not, so be sure you know your species before removing the stem.

While an orchid is definitely not in the same category as a peace lily or snake plant, two house plants that are well-nigh indestructible, their long lasting blooms of incredible beauty make them well worth the effort. This high maintenance plant may be just the gift that the high-mainten – err, discerning, person on your Christmas list needs.

For more information about growing orchids, contact NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center. Visit our website, Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu and follow us on Facebook.