HAMLET — On December 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., St. Mary’s Holiness Church, of Hamlet, hosted the event of the season for Richmond county — their Christmas Gala 2022.

“This was a time that people could come together and feel good about themselves, dressed up, as we celebrate the birth of Christ,” said Rev. JF Quick. “In a world where people seem to have no desire for unity or love, it is important that the believers in Christ maintain our teachings of Christ and his great love.”

Several pastors and people of different walks came by to show love to one another. Everyone was dressed immaculately and everyone enjoyed the fellowship, music, and laughter. Saxophonist Nygel Graham added a beautiful part to the event, alon with St. Mary’s on, Letitia Gilchrist. A beautiful Christmas message was brought by Pastor Linda Ross, and family photos were taken by Maurice Harrington. MC was Mr. Leroy Quick. Decorations and catering was done by Ms. Teresa Wall.