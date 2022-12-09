Home Features RCS Teacher of the Year receives higher honor FeaturesLifeLifestyle RCS Teacher of the Year receives higher honor December 9, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Teena Robinson of Mineral Springs Elementary was named the 2022 Burroughs Wellcome Fund Sandhills Regional Teacher of the Year. Congratulations! Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools Teena Robinson of Mineral Springs Elementary was named the 2022 Burroughs Wellcome Fund Sandhills Regional Teacher of the Year. Congratulations! View Comments Rockingham clear sky enter location -0.8 ° C 2.2 ° -3.4 ° 55 % 2.9kmh 0 % Sat 2 ° Sun 0 ° Mon 2 ° Tue 1 ° Wed -4 °