The Southern Christmas Show Preview Night benefiting The Sandbox Organization invited North Carolina Provisions Company to showcase items from their store. Heather Driskell, a Richmond County native and RSHS Class of 2007 graduate, is owner of this new business which supports local North Carolina small businesses at her store. She showcases various items from across the state including craft beer, wine, coffee, snacks, woodworking, aromatherapy blends, crafts, and more.

Driskell has been a member of The Sandbox, a charity organization that delivers services to families who have children with cancer or life-altering illnesses, for seven years. Her store is currently located at 110 E. Main St., Rockwell, NC 28138. Contact her at 980-332-0089 or shop online at https://northcarolinaprovisionscompany.square.site/s/shop