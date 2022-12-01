Cameron Blaine Dailey and Savannah Marie Myers, both of Wilmington, were married on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5:00 p.m. in Atlantic Beach, NC at The Dunes Club.

A dinner wedding reception took place following the ceremony with Black and Blue Band providing entertainment.

Cameron is a graduate of Cardinal Gibbons Catholic High School and the University of North Carolina – Wilmington, majoring in communication studies and journalism. He works as a medical device sales representative with Medtronic Interventional Spine.

Savannah is a graduate of Ralph L. Fike High School and the University of North Carolina – Wilmington, majoring in communication studies and English. She works as a marketing manager at Stylecraft Homes in Richmond, Virginia.

The groom’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Blaine Dailey (Lorna Butler Dailey) of Cary. The groom’s grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Lamm (Hilda Butler Lamm) and the late William Franklin Butler, of Rockingham, and Mrs. Dorothy Hughes Avery and the late Mr. Tommy Avery of Raleigh.

The bride’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Craig Michael Myers of Wilson. The bride’s grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Billy R. Hinson of Wilson and Mr. Antoine Myers and the late Mrs. Janet W. Myers of Garner.

The bride’s gown was a sleeveless trumpet gown with an illusion neckline embellished with intricate tatton embroidery. The gown featured a deep scoop back, accented by embroidery and a cathedral length train. Her gown was complimented by a traditional cathedral length tulle veil. The flowers were a lush, hand tied bouquet of white garden and spray roses, ranunculus with lily of the valley with greenery accents.

The Maid of Honor was Miss Samantha Juliet Lobao of Washington, D.C.

Bridesmaids were Nada Milkovich Abbott, Lorna “Christian” Dailey, Kiera Li Lan Hintz, Alexander Thurston Hottovy and Madison Chase Tryer. The attendants wore floor length gowns of soft taupe featuring a variety of necklines with trumpet skirts and each carried a bouquet of white orchids tied with white satin ribbon.

The Best Man was Stephen Matthew Wynne of Charlotte.

Groomsmen were Joseph Henican Babington, Wilfred Joseph Fontenot III, Cameron Michael Myers, Timothy James Snell and Matthew Christopher Wynne.

Ushers were Riley James Hottovy and Mark Elliot Whitley, both of Wilson, NC.

Greeters were Matthew and Nicole Dailey Bergemann, brother-in-law and sister of the groom.

David Crabtree of Raleigh officiated the wedding. The bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father. John Sullivan of Denver, NC, performed on acoustic guitar during the ceremony. Black and Blue Band performed at the reception.

The rehearsal dinner party was hosted by the groom’s parents the evening before the wedding at The Crystal Coast Country Club in Pine Knoll Shores. A welcome party followed the rehearsal dinner and was hosted by several friends of the bride’s and groom’s parents. A bridesmaids’ luncheon was hosted at the Atlantic Beach home of Mrs. Mary Piggott of Wilson, and Mrs. Mary Sargent and Mrs. Wanda Woodard of Wilson on October 28. A bridal shower was held in Wilson at J. Michael Moore Interiors on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Hosts included Mrs. Susan Adams and Mrs. Samone Lancaster, aunts of the bride and Mrs. Lorna Butler Dailey, mother of the groom.

A honeymoon took place in Bald Head Island.