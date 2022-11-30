Small ruminants, such as sheep and goats, can be a great fit for both small acreage farmers and larger farmers looking to diversify their operation. On a per pound basis, goats and sheep regularly bring over two dollars per pound at a weekly livestock auction and prices are typically more stable compared to the cattle market which tends to have a large margin of fluctuation throughout the year. There are many benefits to incorporating small ruminants into your farming operation and with the proper planning, it can prove to be profitable.

Before going out and buying a trailer load of goats, it is important to plan ahead and ensure you have the proper facilities and equipment in place. Even if you have other livestock such as cattle or horses, you may still need to make some minor and major modifications to your farm.

Fencing

Sheep and goats are often considered escape artists who seem like their sole goal in life is to live on the other side of the pasture fence. If I had to personify any goat, I would say it’s basically Andy Dufresne from the movie Shawshank Redemption. That being said, a regular 4 strand electric or barbed wire fence is no match for a small ruminant. High tensile woven wire with a single strand of hot wire about 12 inches off the ground is one of the best types of fences for goats and sheep. The trick is to make sure the fence is pulled tight and the electric wire stays charged so the animals cannot push or crawl under the fence.

Stocking Rate

After you build your fence tighter than the security at Ft. Knox, the next step is to determine how many acres are allowed for grazing. A general rule of thumb is 6-8 goats per acre and 5-6 sheep per acre. This stocking rate assumes ideal pasture growing conditions. Stocking rates may be lower during severe drought.

Nutrition

Small ruminants, especially goats, tend to have the reputation that they can be fed anything. Like any class of livestock, small ruminants need specific nutrients and minerals in their diet. Goats and sheep need to be fed around 2 percent of their body weight everyday with the majority of it made up of forages such as grass or hay. If you are feeding a supplement or grain-based feed, be sure to feed small quantities at a time to avoid bloat or enterotoxaemia (commonly called overeating disease). It is also best practice to provide a free choice mineral lick for minerals that forages may lack such as selenium. Just be aware that sheep are sensitive to copper and mineral, and feeds not formulated for sheep can be deadly!

Breeding and Health Management

Depending on species and breed, ewes (female sheep) and does (female goats) are typically ready to breed around 8 to 10 months of age. Although females may begin their heat cycle before this age, breeding early may cause issues during the kidding (birthing) process because the females are too small and not physically mature. Both sheep and goats tend to have a natural breeding season which usually occurs in the fall and into the winter (August through January). When breeding animals keep size compatibility in mind! Crossing a Kiko buck with a Nigerian dwarf doe can result in large offspring which spells trouble during the kidding process.

The gestation period for both goats and sheep is roughly five months long. So ewes and does bred in September will kid in February. Goats and sheep typically birth two kids each pregnancy. After 3 months of age, kids are ready to be weaned. This process can be tough for everyone but it is an important part of management. It allows the does and ewes to rest and also keeps bucklings from breeding with their mother. During this stressful period, it is important that both kids and their mothers are monitored for any health issues, especially any evidence of internal parasites such as stomach worms. Animals with high worm loads can succumb to parasites during stressful periods. Any goat or sheep that becomes thin, has a rough hair coat or pale colored tongue/ inner eyelids should be examined and given an effective dewormer recommended by a veterinarian.

With the right facilities and planning, small ruminants can be a profitable addition to your farming operation. If you have any questions about livestock management please contact the Richmond County Cooperative Extension office at (910) 997-8255.