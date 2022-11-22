Home Features Fishing at Ocean Isle Beach FeaturesLifeLifestyle Fishing at Ocean Isle Beach November 22, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Bernice Owens, of Hamlet, with a 26” Red Drum she caught while fishing at Ocean Isle Beach last month. Photo courtesy of Jeff Musgrove Bernice Owens, of Hamlet, with a 26” Red Drum she caught while fishing at Ocean Isle Beach last month. View Comments Rockingham scattered clouds enter location 2.9 ° C 6.2 ° 0.2 ° 59 % 1.9kmh 31 % Wed 8 ° Thu 6 ° Fri 10 ° Sat 10 ° Sun 4 °