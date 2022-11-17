A Musical Experience Fundraiser was held on November 4, 2022, at the Dobbins Heights Community Center hosted by Antonio Blue and James Hamilton, featuring the two-time Grammy Award Winner, Mark Gross. Over $4,400 was raised which will be distributed to Jada’s Helping Hand, Richmond County Hospice, and United Way of Richmond County. Pictured are Crystal Hailey, Jada’s Helping Hand; Arturo DeAguilar and Kristina Leyden, Richmond County Hospice; Mark Gross, Antonio Blue, and Michelle Parrish, United Way of Richmond County.