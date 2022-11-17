ROCKINGHAM — West Rockingham Elementary has named their A and A/B Honor Roll for the 2022-23 school year.

A Honor Roll for each grade is listed in the caption in each photo.

3rd Grade A/B Honor Roll — Hannah Jones, Elijah West

4th Grade A/B Honor Roll — Sophia Garcia, Jose Geronimo Morales, Emily Jones, Khloie Kohl

5th Grade A/B Honor Roll — Aidan Alvarez, Roger McLendon, Madyson Butler, Aryanna Cook, Jolee Cook, Micah Covington, Bryson Hill, Serenity McNair, Lyric Owen, Miami Owens, Chadrick Pollard, Shimmer Prevatte