ROCKINGHAM — West Rockingham Elementary has named their A and A/B Honor Roll for the 2022-23 school year.
A Honor Roll for each grade is listed in the caption in each photo.
3rd Grade A/B Honor Roll — Hannah Jones, Elijah West
4th Grade A/B Honor Roll — Sophia Garcia, Jose Geronimo Morales, Emily Jones, Khloie Kohl
5th Grade A/B Honor Roll — Aidan Alvarez, Roger McLendon, Madyson Butler, Aryanna Cook, Jolee Cook, Micah Covington, Bryson Hill, Serenity McNair, Lyric Owen, Miami Owens, Chadrick Pollard, Shimmer Prevatte