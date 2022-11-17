ROCKINGHAM — Washington Street Elementary has named their A and A/B Honor Roll for the first nine weeks of the 2022-23 school year.

A Honor Roll is listed in the caption under the photo.

3rd Grade A/B Honor Roll — Isaiah Bailey, Corey Beachum, Levi Capel, Kaden Davis, Willow Frye, Addison Griffin, Hayle Hutton, Yalana Moffett, Kahmari Nelson, Landon Powell, Alyson Reyes, Maria Jose Rodrigues Aguirre, Kailyn Simmons, Maddox Thompson, Parker Yarbrough, Messiah Yates.

4th Grade A/B Honor Roll — Jayden Allen, Zaya Baylor, Jamir Capel, Carmelo Carelock, Clyde Cone, Russel Lopez, Jayrin English, Amori Farmer, Neveah Gordon, Lashawn Hamilton, Hayley Helms, Ashlynn Ingram, Zymori Jones, Ian Lara, Diamond Lemon, Leah McNeill, Owen McNeill, Aaliyah Moore, Trent Patterson, Dontae Pettigrew, Rylen Rodriguez, Daniel Stovall, Keandre Terry, Da’mela Wall, Jackson Winfield.

5th Grade A/B Honor Roll — Madeline Brigman, Raceem Campbell, Jared Capel, Chelsia Coleman, Prince Cook, Geovani Crump, Zachary Eddins, Mauricio HarrisStubbs, Damarien Johnson, Elena Johnson, Julia Mills, Karson Newton, Yanirah Smith, Delilah Swinney, Briniyah Wall, Gregory Wall, Avery Watson.