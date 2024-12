Piper Parks, a Richmond Senior High School Class of 2011 graduate, was featured in a performance of The Broken String by the Columbia University School of the Arts on Nov. 4 and 5. She played the character of Anya. The play was an adaption of Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard. Parks was featured on the web series Check Please! and is a graduate of Michael Howard studios one-year conservatory program.

Photos courtesy of Perry Parks