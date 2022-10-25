Home Features Getting into the Halloween spirit FeaturesLifeLifestyle Getting into the Halloween spirit October 25, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Everybody had some spooky fun at the Wagram Recreation Center at their Falloween Carnival on Oct. 20 with the Scotland County Parks & Recreation. ❮ ❯ Everybody had some spooky fun at the Wagram Recreation Center at their Falloween Carnival on Oct. 20 with the Scotland County Parks & Recreation. View Comments Rockingham overcast clouds enter location 16.3 ° C 18.2 ° 14.7 ° 91 % 1.9kmh 100 % Wed 16 ° Thu 16 ° Fri 11 ° Sat 14 ° Sun 6 °