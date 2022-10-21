Home Features Teacher of the Year selected for higher category FeaturesLifeLifestyle Teacher of the Year selected for higher category October 21, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Teena Robinson, RCS District Teacher of the Year, has been selected as a finalist in the Sandhills Region Teacher of the Year. Congratulations! Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools Teena Robinson, RCS District Teacher of the Year, has been selected as a finalist in the Sandhills Region Teacher of the Year. Congratulations! View Comments Rockingham clear sky enter location 6.1 ° C 10.8 ° 2.8 ° 83 % 2kmh 0 % Sat 19 ° Sun 16 ° Mon 13 ° Tue 18 ° Wed 15 °