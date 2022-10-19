POLKTON — There was such an outpouring of love, compassion, and care from friends, neighbors, and strangers as they prepped for some outside activities. The morning was cool and people were hustling and moving.

The ushering in of fall was such a delight on Saturday, Sept. 24. Moving and turning in the cool breeze was enjoyable especially for those that gets warm easily. BRLC’s Volunteers placed tables and chairs in the driveway behind the center and on the lawn. All tables were placed outside and decorated with fall ornaments and décor. Listening to voices of laughter and chatter made for such a festive atmosphere.

Brother Stephen Green’s Gospel Crusaders ministered in music, songs, and words of inspiration through the spirit of the anointing. This was the tempo of the entire event. M Cee -Rev Anthony Ledbetter, directed this glorious event with the support of others.

The kitchen was jumping as the aroma of breakfast was prepared by Deloris H. Mr. & Mrs. Robert L., Gwen R. and Mr. & Mrs. Marshall C. others served and instructed the youth how to serve. Volunteers Sarah Hersey and Inez Williamson continued to keep the program’s activities moving.

Burnsville’s Motorcycles Committee members, Sling Shot Rider Solen Christian & committee, Malerie Smith Jeep’s Lovers & committee and Classic Cars Clarence Howard and Ronald Colson all worked together to create this moment of celebration.

Vinnie Daniels presented to the long standing Burnsville Motorcycle Committee for their outstanding leadership in this Glorious Charity Ride. These men have created and added much support to this annual ride with the support of others. The event began 11 years ago with 8 bikers during the tenure of Sheriff Tommy Allen. It has grown into more than a hundred participants.

This happens because of dedication, preserve, love, care and respect for the Burnsville Recreation & learning Center organization. The men that were presented awards were Nelson Jackson, Bobby Sturdivant, Jewel Brewer and James Brewer.

A special time was set aside to revered former Sheriff Landric Reid. Sheriff Reid passed away suddenly the week leading up to the Glorious Charity Ride. Sheriff Reid and the Anson County Sheriff’s Department was a strong supporter of this annual event. He was a sponsor of the BRLC’s Organization as well.

Sgt. Vance Bennett spoke on behalf of the Sheriff’s Department. Former Sheriff Landric Reid would speak of Community and safety while enjoying the ride. His physical participation will be greatly missed but his words will live on in our minds and hearts.

The Charity Ride convened around 11:00 a.m. and the parade returned back at 2:00 p.m.

During the time the bikers was away the community enjoyed the Classic and Antique Car Show as well as other activities.

Once the riders returned lunch was served to all. Door prizes was for all that attended. The cake auction is one of the highlights of the afternoon activities. Cakes were baked and donated by Rosa Brewer and Elizabeth Edward for auction. The bikers enjoyed the auction bidding as well as those that stood and watch. BRLC want to thank all those that came far and near.