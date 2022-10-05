Children and teens under the age of 18 can participate in the upcoming 2022 election through a program called Kids Voting North Carolina 4-H.

The goal of this program is to promote the four “H’s” of the 4-H mission: civic knowledge (head), civic skills (hands), and civic identity and agency (heart and health) in North Carolina youth under 18 so that they grow into engaged and informed adult voters in future local, state, and national elections.

Youth will vote on the same candidates and issues that adults are voting on but the youth vote will not be official. To keep the youth election as close to a real election as possible, the Kids Voting ballot is almost identical to the adult ballot except that it has candidate photos and does not allow for write-in candidates. Kid votes will be counted by the Kids Voting program and “results” of the mock election will be shared.

Kids Voting NC 4-H is a partnership between NC State Extension 4-H, Kids Voting NC, and the Richmond County Extension office. Kids Voting NC is an affiliate of Kids Voting USA, a nonpartisan program that is committed to delivering a quality civic engagement experience for youth that does not favor or support any individual party, candidate, or issue. Thanks to the support of NC State 4-H and Richmond County 4-H, Kids Voting is available free-of-cost for all local youth participants

In recent years, data from North Carolina proves that this youth program helps adult turnout in the communities it operates in by as much as 10%. When youth learn and get excited about voting, they motivate adults. Regardless of where in the community Kids Voting 4-H operates, we respect the local Board of Election as the expert on our county’s elections and appreciate the work the local BOE does to ensure fair and accessible voting for adults. Kids Voting ensures that our participants, volunteers, and program staff respect local election and polling place rules and practices.

Kids Voting North Carolina 4-H is…

· Non-partisan

Kids Voting NC does not favor or endorse any candidate, party, or issue position. Our goal is to give youth the skills & knowledge they need to make informed choices for themselves.

· Youth-led

Youth are not only our County and community’s future leaders, they are our NOW leaders. Youth have the ability to not only be engaged and productive civic participants themselves, but can actually lead the way for adults on civic engagement. Youth who are engaged in elections and learn about voting when they are young are 40% more likely to vote as adults.

· NC/County Centered

While national offices are often more prominently featured in our news cycles and adult organization, KVNC recognizes and seeks to promote awareness of the fundamental role local government plays in youth people’s daily lives and the life of their communities.

· Equity Focused

Kids Voting NC seeks to close the equity gaps in civic engagement by ensuring that all youth have access to civic learning and leadership experiences.

Voting will be held in social studies classrooms across the county and at the Extension Office during early voting. Ballots at the school level will be submitted electronically. This Kids Voting experience will have a paper ballot that is manually input into the system to be counted. Kids Voting North Carolina 4-H will be available from October 23 to November 5. Once a child casts their vote, they will be asked to complete a survey. If you have any questions about KVNC, contact Richmond County 4-H Agent, Catherine Shelley at 910-997-8255. For more information about 4-H programs, visit our website, Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu, and follow us on Facebook.