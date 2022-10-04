Home Features Celebrating Johnny Appleseed Day FeaturesLifeLifestyle Celebrating Johnny Appleseed Day October 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School Kindergarteners and first graders celebrated Johnny Appleseed Day last week at Wadesboro Primary School. Students feasted on apples, apple sauce, applejcaks and made their own apple pies. Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School ❮ ❯ Kindergarteners and first graders celebrated Johnny Appleseed Day last week at Wadesboro Primary School. Students feasted on apples, apple sauce, applejcaks and made their own apple pies. View Comments Rockingham broken clouds enter location 11.6 ° C 12.9 ° 10.6 ° 86 % 3.3kmh 74 % Wed 17 ° Thu 23 ° Fri 22 ° Sat 13 ° Sun 6 °