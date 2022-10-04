Home Features Raiders win big FeaturesLifeLifestyle Raiders win big October 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print The Richmond Raiders defeated the Hoke County Bucks on Thursday, powered by a 20-point 2nd quarter. Their record now stands at 3-4. Hayley White | Daily Journal The Richmond Raiders defeated the Hoke County Bucks on Thursday, powered by a 20-point 2nd quarter. Their record now stands at 3-4. View Comments Rockingham broken clouds enter location 11.6 ° C 12.9 ° 10.6 ° 86 % 3.3kmh 74 % Wed 17 ° Thu 23 ° Fri 22 ° Sat 13 ° Sun 6 °