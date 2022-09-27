Deputy Chief McKinnon led a training exercise and worked with personnel on the proper ways to advance hand lines for fire attack operations. He also covered the T, Z and O patterns used for fire suppression. Photos courtesy of the Rockingham Fire Department

Deputy Chief McKinnon led a training exercise and worked with personnel on the proper ways to advance hand lines for fire attack operations. He also covered the T, Z and O patterns used for fire suppression.

Photos courtesy of the Rockingham Fire Department

<p>Photos courtesy of the Rockingham Fire Department</p>

Photos courtesy of the Rockingham Fire Department
<p>Photos courtesy of the Rockingham Fire Department</p>

Photos courtesy of the Rockingham Fire Department

Deputy Chief McKinnon led a training exercise and worked with personnel on the proper ways to advance hand lines for fire attack operations. He also covered the T, Z and O patterns used for fire suppression.