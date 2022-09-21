Enviva participated in the United Way of Richmond County’s “Day of Caring” by volunteering with Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills on a new home build in Hamlet.

Enviva Hamlet Plant Manager, Jason Bunton, and members of his team assisted with putting up the walls of the new home that is due to be completed in December of 2022.

The weather was great for the project and the Habitat construction crew was extremely pleased with the amount of progress made. Enviva continues its tradition of supporting Habitat builds in Hamlet and home repair projects in the Dobbins Heights Community.