For six weeks, students at the Burnsville Summer Fun Day Camp learned and discovered the history of their ancestors and family members.

Several campers had ancestors who were laid to rest in the Poplar Spring Baptist Church Historical Cemetery, which dates back to 1800.

Campers also learned about the history of Anson County. All campers were involved in documenting information of their individual family. Students were given guidelines to help them as they made discoveries. They were taught how to document and keep up with this important information.

Weekly special guests were invited to come and introduce the campers to helpful historical knowledge. This information inspired about their own family history. These sessions of exploration were presented through storytellings, tours of different sites in the county, hands on activities, pictures, videos, arts, crafts, use of the world’s globe and other expressions.

The SFD Campers toured and learned the history Wadesboro’s Airport, Atrium Helicopter Hanger and Helicopter Team, and the newly Pee Dee Electric Facility. Mr. Theodore Horne provided campers the opportunity to relax in one of the planes that is located in a hanger at the Wadesboro Airport. Horne also told the story of how he became interested in aviation.

Nancy Watkins and Gregory Tillman, the camp instructors would discuss and do hands-on activities with campers which symbolizes the connections between humans at the end of the day.

A huge Water Oak Tree with all its leaves, tiny, small, and large, served as an example of the connections between family, community and society.

Campers enjoyed a nutritious breakfast and lunch daily. The meals were prepared by volunteers Margaret Ridehour and Marcella Broadway. This class was offered by Inez Williamson Serve Safe instructor. Burnsville Fast Shop provided Popsicles to students that completed their tasks.

The Historical contributors guests were David Johnson of Lee’s Park Church, Monroe, Martha Helms of Kannapolis, Caroline Hightower Director of Hampton B. Library, Rex Edward and Theodore Horne of Jeff Cloud Airport, and Susan Horne, Atrium Helicopter Team of Wadesboro, Todd Moore and assistant of Pee Dee Electric, Dr. Maysonya Bennett of Morven and African; Esther Kinyanjui of Indian trail.

Summer is not over

During the Summer fun Day Camp Sessions a Summer Reading Challenge was presented to all students that were campers. The students will read materials from Geneva Allen Davis Library. Students were asked to write a brief paragraph of what they read. The students that read the most books and wrote the best response were awarded gifts. This challenge has not been completed. The awards will take place on the day of the Burnsville Recreation & leaning Center Annual Charity Ride. If there are other children that still would like to join please stop by BRLC anytime we are open daily. Pick up a book and get busy reading for success.