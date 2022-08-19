A cohort of new teachers gathered at East Rockingham Elementary for a training organized by Dr. Tesha Isler. This group gained knowledge from several leaders within our district on policies, procedures, and best practices. Following their training on Wednesday afternoon, the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce hosted the Beginning Teacher Mixer. Several local businesses (Vulcan, State Employees Credit Union, Pee Dee Electric, Rick’s Catering, and Tina Miller State Farm) participated in the event to allow the new teachers to experience what Richmond County has to offer.