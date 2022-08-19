Mid Carolina Regional Association of REALTORS® has established an endowed scholarship, already contributing $40,000, with Richmond Community College’s Foundation to help students pursuing a career in construction trades or one that supports the residential development industry. Four students from Richmond, Anson or Moore counties will be selected each year to receive a $500 scholarship. Students can be enrolled in either a college degree or short-term training program, such as welding, HVACR, electrical, plumbing, general contracting and introduction to construction. “The trade skills you have invested in are critical and necessary,” RCC president Dr. Dale McInnis said. “You are going to be relying more and more on folks who have these skills that are increasingly short on supply and demand. We’re committed to training the next generation of skilled crafts men and women across the board.”