Celebrating 50 years of marriage

August 16, 2022

Gary and Bridget Goodwin celebrated 50 years of marriage on Saturday at the Seaboard Restaurant. They have two children and three grandchildren. The celebration was hosted by Sue Lowery. Photo courtesy of Sue Lowery