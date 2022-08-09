Home Features Showcasing patriotism FeaturesLifeLifestyle Showcasing patriotism August 9, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Cadet Alfonso Perez traveled to the Alston House in Moore County to perform the National Anthem to the applause of all NC State SAR Officers. Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools Cadet Alfonso Perez traveled to the Alston House in Moore County to perform the National Anthem to the applause of all NC State SAR Officers. View Comments Rockingham broken clouds enter location 21.2 ° C 23.5 ° 19.7 ° 77 % 0.5kmh 82 % Wed 24 ° Thu 28 ° Fri 23 ° Sat 25 ° Sun 27 °